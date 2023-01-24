Cotton market: Trading volume improves as purchasing picks up pace

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Ghoki were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund (condition), 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 1000 bales of Khan Pur, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 10 and was available at Rs 303 per kg.

