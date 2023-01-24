AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market: Trading volume improves as purchasing picks up pace

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Ghoki were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund (condition), 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 1000 bales of Khan Pur, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 10 and was available at Rs 303 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market: Trading volume improves as purchasing picks up pace

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories