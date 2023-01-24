AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Can economy rise from the ashes?’

Hamid Shafqat Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Can economy rise from the ashes?” carried by the newspaper on Jan 15, 2023. The writer, Ahmed Zubair, has presented a highly informed perspective on the country’s state of economy. His article does purport to be a work of academic scholarship. He has argued, among other things, that “Pakistan has nearly exhausted normal access to IMF financing.

Any augmented or exceptional access to IMF financing will require its Board approval and will be predicated on deep structural reforms across all sectors. In such a scenario, IMF monitoring implementation will be highly intrusive, the like of which Pakistan has never experienced.”

I would like to make a point in this regard. According to the IMF, it provides financial support to countries hit by crises to create “breathing room” as they implement policies that restore economic stability and growth. In the case of Pakistan, however, most of its upfront conditionalities are aimed at strangling growth and deepening economic crisis. For example, investor confidence is nowhere in sight although the country is still in an IMF programme

Its lending has only resulted in exacerbating inflationary pressures, forcing the State Bank of Pakistan to increase policy rate to as high as 17 percent. Hamstrung by a poor SDR allocation, a flood-ravaged country of over 220 million people is finding it extremely difficult to stabilise its economy. In my view, the IMF is part of problem.

Hamid Shafqat (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF economic crisis IMF programme Ahmed Zubair

Hamid Shafqat

Comments

1000 characters

‘Can economy rise from the ashes?’

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories