KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw sizeable gains on the local market, traders said. Gold prices grew by Rs950 to Rs 188150 per tola and Rs814 to Rs 161308 per 10 grams.

The precious metal prices on the world market were quoted for $1924 per ounce.

Silver gained its value by Rs20 to Rs 2100 per tola and Rs17.15 to Rs 1800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

