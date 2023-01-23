AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 130.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15% INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 837.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92%

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

  • Cites inflation, exchange rate volatility as reasons behind increase
BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 08:12pm
Follow us

Honda Atlas Cars on Monday hiked prices of its entire line-up, with the increase going as high as Rs550,000. The company cited exchange rate volatility and inflation in material cost as the reason behind the price-increase.

According to a notice sent to its dealers, the company said: “keeping in view the uncertain economic conditions, inflation in material cost and volatility of forex, HACPL was compelled to pass part of this adverse impact through price increase”.

The rates will be applicable from January 23, 2023.

The carmaker raised prices of its City variants in the range of Rs300,000-330,000. The base City MT 1.2L saw its price rise from Rs3.769 million to Rs4.069 million.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

The rate of high-end City Aspire MT 1.5L rose from Rs4.139 million to Rs4.449 million.

The firm raised the price of BR-V CVT S by Rs360,000 to Rs5.299 million. Additionally, the price of HR-V variants rose by Rs400,000. HR-V VTI and HR-V VTI S models now cost Rs6.399 million and Rs6.599 million respectively.

The company jacked up the price of Civic variants by Rs500,000-550,000. The rate of its Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT rose from Rs7.549 million to Rs8.099 million.

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

On January 13, Indus Motor Company raised prices of its entire lineup with the increase in the range of Rs280,000-Rs1,210,000.

A notification to dealers said the reasons for the price increase are higher costs in utilities and overheads.

“As you are aware, due to economic uncertainties and inflation in raw material cost, the vendor cost of production has significantly increased,” IMC stated in the notice.

“In addition, the volatile situation of forex, increase in utilities and overheads has also impacted the cost of manufacturing for IMC. Thus, this situation has made it extremely difficult for IMC to hold the current retail selling prices and therefore, we are compelled to pass on some impact to the market,” it added.

Toyota Honda carmaker vehicles Honda Motor Motor Vehicles Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 17% — a 25-year high

Power breakdown: Energy minister hopes electricity will be restored tonight

Imran announces countrywide protests against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

Oil prices rise further on stronger China outlook

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Read more stories