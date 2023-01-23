AVN 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
EPCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 19.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
OGDC 81.56 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.9%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.18%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.25%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.83%)
TRG 101.30 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.27%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,801 Increased By 4.8 (0.13%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 155 (1.16%)
KSE100 38,428 Increased By 20.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,277 Increased By 54.1 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Commentator Dokic hits out at ‘fat-shaming’ trolls at Australian Open

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 12:25pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Player-turned commentator Jelena Dokic lashed out Monday at the “disgusting” body-shaming she has endured online while working at the Australian Open.

The Australian, who rose to a career-high world ranking of four in 2002, has been conducting on-air interviews at Melbourne Park after players win matches.

But the 39-year-old, who has been open in the past about her experiences with family violence and mental health, said she had repeatedly come in for online abuse over her weight.

“The ‘body shaming’ and ‘fat shaming’ over the last 24 hours has been insane,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said it came from all over the world, but particularly Serbia. She was born in Croatia and has a Serbian father.

“And yes a lot of them are women too. So much for ‘women supporting women’,” she added.

Dokic, who last year revealed she nearly committed suicide, said the abuse was “evil and disgusting”.

“The most common comment being ‘what happened to her, she is so big’?” she wrote.

Shared Korda ‘tennis DNA’ helping coach Stepanek produce early results

“I will tell you what happened, I am finding a way and surviving and fighting. And it really doesn’t matter what I am doing and what happened because size shouldn’t matter.

“What matters is your online abuse, bullying and fat shaming. That’s what matters because those of you that do it are just evil, bad, mean and ignorant people.”

Dokic sprang to prominence at Wimbledon in 1999 when she stunned world number one Martina Hingis in the first round.

She won six WTA singles titles during her career and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2000, but struggled for years to escape the influence of her volatile father Damir.

They endured a well-documented split and she tumbled down the rankings.

The family rift followed a series of bizarre episodes including Damir being banned from the All England Club at Wimbledon and at one point claiming his daughter had been kidnapped.

Also read

Australian Open Jelena Dokic

Comments

1000 characters

Commentator Dokic hits out at ‘fat-shaming’ trolls at Australian Open

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce policy rate today

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

Read more stories