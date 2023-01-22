AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Azarenka back in Australian Open quarters after seven-year wait

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2023 09:14pm
MELBOURNE: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached her first Austalian Open quarter-final for seven years as she fended off China’s Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4 in the early hours of Monday.

Azarenka, twice a winner of the title in Melbourne, started slowly and lost the opening set but stormed through the second to take the fourth round match into a decider.

Neither player could hold serve in the third set but Azarenka’s greater experience finally pulled her through.

The Belarusian wobbled when serving for the match at 5-4 but hit back from 15-40 to complete the victory at 2.15am local time with an angled crosscourt backhand winner.

Azarenka, 33, will face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

“I feel so relieved, it was complete pressure, lots of momentum shifts, there was everything in this match,” 24th seed Azarenka said on a sparsely-populated Rod Laver Arena.

“Happy I could handle everything and take my chances and went for it. I’ve had a couple of close matches this year that didn’t go my way so I’m really proud of myself.”

Looking ahead to her quarter-final she said it would be a more familiar opponent, having known liitle about Zhu Lin.

“I’ve practised a lot with Jess and I’m going to enjoy that one. If I do lose I would rather lose to Jess, but I’m going to give her hell!”

