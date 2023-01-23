AVN 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.9%)
BAFL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
DGKC 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.53%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
HUBC 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.89%)
MLCF 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 76.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.66%)
OGDC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.02%)
PAEL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.06%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.11%)
TRG 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.35%)
UNITY 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,775 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 13,396 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 38,260 Decreased By -147.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 14,199 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shared Korda ‘tennis DNA’ helping coach Stepanek produce early results

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 12:05pm
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Coaching one of the brightest young names of the men’s game can come with unique challenges, but Radek Stepanek has been helped in his partnership with Sebastian Korda as he shares the same ‘tennis DNA’ having worked under the American’s father.

Stepanek, 44, reached a career-high world ranking of number eight and twice helped the Czech Republic capture the Davis Cup before stepping into the role of a coach and working with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov.

Having been coached by Petr Korda for over a decade, Stepanek has taken the former Australian Open champion’s son Sebastian under his wing, and will aim to help the 22-year-old quarter-finalist go further at this year’s tournament in his bid to emulate his father.

“It’s a beautiful circle of life that after Petr coached me for so long I’m now in Sebi’s camp,” Stepanek, who began working with the younger Korda last year, told reporters.

“It helped me a lot that I have Petr’s DNA as a tennis player so I think he can sleep peacefully that I’m not going to inject anything other than what I’ve learnt from him. Little tweaks here and there but basically I have that DNA too.

“Sebi was always a younger brother to me so it’s a beautiful thing in life.” Stepanek said working on the mental aspect of the game had delivered early results in the partnership as Korda showed by nearly toppling Djokovic in the Adelaide International 1 final before heading to Melbourne Park.

“On the tennis court there are small things you work on day in day out but at Grand Slams and the big tournaments the mental side is more important than any shot in the game.

That’s what I have been working since I joined his team,“ Stepanek said. “I believe you’ll see compared to last year changes in how Sebi is handling himself on the tennis court. I think that’s the biggest improvement he’s made and he’s getting early results.”

Stepanek said it was a matter of time until Korda, who has never gone past the quarter-final of a major and meets Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Tuesday, would show his quality on the grandest stage and win a title. “Obviously that’s what everyone is playing for,” Stepanek said. “We’re playing for the trophies. He has a good chance here but we’ll take one day at a time.

Azarenka back in Australian Open quarters after seven-year wait

All it takes is winning seven matches and that’s what we’re focused on. “If it happens here or happens later that’s the future, we can only affect the present. Hopefully it happens sooner. He’s on the right path and I believe if he stays the course, then it’s a question of time.”

Also read

Novak Djokovic Australian Open champion Davis Cup Sebastian Korda Radek Stepanek Russia’s Karen Khachanov

Comments

1000 characters

Shared Korda ‘tennis DNA’ helping coach Stepanek produce early results

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

Read more stories