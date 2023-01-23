Futures spread up 38bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 38bps to 11.25 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 8.1 percent to 51.58 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 47.74 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 12.5 percent to Rs 2.82 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.52 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023