Light rain likely in KP, Kashmir and GB

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, light rain (with light snow over hills) is expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/ drizzle is expected during the evening or night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while light rain with light snow over hills is expected in Kohistan, Chitral, Dir and Swat.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

Very cold weather with light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding during the evening/ night. Fog is likely to occur at a few places in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Balochistan, very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, light rain and light snow are expected in a few places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Murree. Cold weather prevailed elsewhere in the country. The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 22 mm, Dir (Lower 11 and Upper 03), Pattan, Parachinar 15, Kakul, Mir Khani, Buner 12, Saidu Sharif 08, Balakot 07, Kalam 04, Peshawar (Airport), Drosh 01, Kashmir : Muzaffarabad (Airport 24 and City 18), Garhi Dupatta 19, Rawalakot 06, Kotli 04, Punjab: Murree 05 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas, Gupis 02mm. The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 10 inches, Parachinar 3.5, Rawalakot 03, Murree 2.5,Kalam 1.5, Gupis, Dir (Upper) 01mm, Astore Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period was Leh -13 C, Ziarat -11, Kalat, Gupis -08, Astore, Kalam -07, Hunza -06, Malam Jabba, Skardu -05, Bagrote, Murree, Quetta, Zhob -04, Dalbandin and Parachinar -03C.