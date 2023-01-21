Karachi: Mayorship matters

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conduct local government re-polls across Sindh. The second phase of local government polls has also attracted accusations and allegations of vote rigging, etc., from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in particular.

What is more important to note is the fact that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a party that had been dominating the political scene of urban Sindh from the mid-1980s to 2016 until its founder Altaf Husain was disowned by the Pakistan-based leadership of MQM, had boycotted the polls. It is therefore not in contention or part of wider debates on the post-poll situation in urban Sindh.

It increasingly appears that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would lend support to JI’s candidate for mayorship with a view to containing and restricting the footprints of PTI in Sindh. Let’s see what’s in store for Karachi, a city of teeming millions?

Nadir Khan (Karachi)

