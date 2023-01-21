AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Gill’s indictment again deferred in sedition case

Fazal Sher Published 21 Jan, 2023 07:35am
ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him, till January 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, deferred the interment of suspects till February 2 and directed all the accused to ensure their presence during the next hearing.

Another suspect Ammad Yusuf appeared before the court while Gill remained in the vehicle in which he was brought from Lahore. Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and Gill’s lawyer Burhan appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about the accused. The defence counsel told the court that Yousuf is inside the courtroom while Gill is sitting in his vehicle.

He further told the court that Gill is sick and reached the court without the advice of his doctors. It has been mentioned in the Gill’s report that he is going from the hospital without the advice of doctors, he said.

Gill’s lawyer told the court that his client was sick and cannot attend court proceedings. He requested the court to mark the attendance of his client online as he is still on oxygen support. He requested the court to grant an exemption to his client from his personal appearance before the court.

To this, the judge said that exemption from personal appearance will not be granted to Gill till his indictment. The court has summoned Gill for indictment, the judge said, adding that whenever the court fixes a date for the indictment of the accused Gill files an application before it.

The court issued directives to ensure Gill’s presence in the case online. “Gill wanted to defend himself before the court,” Gill’s lawyer said.

He said that another case has also been registered against Gill but “we have not given the detail of that case.” He also submitted the judgment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the court, he said, adding the LHC has summoned the record of the case till next Tuesday. The counsel further said that LHC has approved Gill’s protective bail.

He further said that “we have been provided damaged USBs. It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the police had recovered USBs from Gill’s room during a raid.

The counsel said the prosecution should provide us with the USBs upon which they have conducted a forensic analysis.

The court after hearing the arguments of both parties adjourned the hearing of the case till February 2.

