PCB announces PSL 8 schedule; opening ceremony to be held in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the official schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, according to which the opening ceremony of the star-studded event would be held on February 13 in Multan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PCB Management Committee chief Najam Sethi announced that the inaugural match would be played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and last year’s runner-up Multan Sultans on February 13.

The final would be held on March 19 in Lahore.

The 34-match tournament will be played across four venues of Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi with the four sides playing five home games – one against each side.

As per the PCB, Lahore Qalandars will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, while their other five matches will be held in Multan (one) and, Karachi and Rawalpindi (two each).

Similarly, Multan Sultans’ five away matches will be in Rawalpindi (three) and, Karachi and Lahore (one each). Karachi Kings will play their three away matches in Rawalpindi and, one each in Lahore and Multan.

Likewise, Islamabad United will play three away matches Karachi and, one each in Lahore and Multan.

Quetta Gladiators will play their league matches in Karachi, Rawalpindi (four each), Lahore and Multan (one each), while Peshawar Zalmi’s fixtures will be in Rawalpindi (five), Karachi (three), and one each in Lahore and Multan.

The eighth edition of the PSL will be held in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena splitting matches from 13-26 February before the action shifts to the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium. The two venues will host matches from February 26 to March 19. This includes the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final at the home of Pakistan cricket from March 15-19.

Pakistan Women’s League

Earlier, Sethi also announced that the soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the HBL PSL 8 when three exhibition matches will be played in the lead-up to the men’s matches in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10 and 11.

The two women’s sides are expected to comprise leading local and foreign players, details of which will be announced in due course.