Hong Kong stocks end week with another rally

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2023 02:32pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the week with a healthy gain on Friday as investors focused on the outlook for China’s economy as the country reopens from zero-Covid.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.82 percent, or 393.67 points to 22,044.65, its highest since July.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent, or 24.53 points, to 3,264.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.65 percent, or 13.72 points, to 2,125.81.

