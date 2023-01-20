Hong Kong stocks end week with another rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the week with a healthy gain on Friday as investors focused on the outlook for China’s economy as the country reopens from zero-Covid.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.82 percent, or 393.67 points to 22,044.65, its highest since July.

Hong Kong stocks finish on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent, or 24.53 points, to 3,264.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.65 percent, or 13.72 points, to 2,125.81.