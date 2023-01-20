AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Projects of Ministry of Science, Technology: PAC body reviews progress on audit paragraphs

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A Public Accounts Committee sub-committee meeting was held on Thursday to review the progress of the audit paragraphs of various projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The committee sought a comprehensive report from the ministry so as to complete the inquiry by March 23.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, in which, the audit report on the construction of the office building of the Ministry of Science and Technology was discussed.

25 audit paragraphs were handed over to the FIA on December 2019, the audit authorities said.

Federal Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon briefed the committee on the progress so far.

He said 15,000 pages of records of 12 audit paras have been handed over to the FIA.

Federal Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, while briefing the committee on building project paras, said that due to the non-availability of records, the inquiry of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) got delayed for five years. He assumed charge recently, he told the committee while adding that 13 para records were provided to the FIA in their required format and the FIA also submitted its report on one para.

On the inquiry of the committee about the Pakistan Halal Authority, the federal secretary said that this institution was inactive for the last six years. He said recently the authority got active within these six months. Officers from various organisations were brought in and posted in it through regular recruitment, he added.

The process is also in the final stages which will be completed in a month.

The committee called for a briefing on the development projects of the Pakistan Halal Authority and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while appreciating the professional performance and speed of Federal Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon gave his recommendations that the efficiency of the government can be increased significantly by appointing senior officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts to more and more administrative positions.

Other members of the committee also appreciated the steps taken by the federal secretary to complete the work quickly and ensure transparency, contrary to the tradition of red tape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIA Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Muhammad Memon Ministry of Science and Technology Mushahid Hussain Syed

Comments

1000 characters

Projects of Ministry of Science, Technology: PAC body reviews progress on audit paragraphs

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories