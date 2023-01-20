Projects of Ministry of Science, Technology: PAC body reviews progress on audit paragraphs

ISLAMABAD: A Public Accounts Committee sub-committee meeting was held on Thursday to review the progress of the audit paragraphs of various projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The committee sought a comprehensive report from the ministry so as to complete the inquiry by March 23.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, in which, the audit report on the construction of the office building of the Ministry of Science and Technology was discussed.

25 audit paragraphs were handed over to the FIA on December 2019, the audit authorities said.

Federal Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon briefed the committee on the progress so far.

He said 15,000 pages of records of 12 audit paras have been handed over to the FIA.

Federal Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, while briefing the committee on building project paras, said that due to the non-availability of records, the inquiry of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) got delayed for five years. He assumed charge recently, he told the committee while adding that 13 para records were provided to the FIA in their required format and the FIA also submitted its report on one para.

On the inquiry of the committee about the Pakistan Halal Authority, the federal secretary said that this institution was inactive for the last six years. He said recently the authority got active within these six months. Officers from various organisations were brought in and posted in it through regular recruitment, he added.

The process is also in the final stages which will be completed in a month.

The committee called for a briefing on the development projects of the Pakistan Halal Authority and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while appreciating the professional performance and speed of Federal Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon gave his recommendations that the efficiency of the government can be increased significantly by appointing senior officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts to more and more administrative positions.

Other members of the committee also appreciated the steps taken by the federal secretary to complete the work quickly and ensure transparency, contrary to the tradition of red tape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023