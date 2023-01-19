ECP takes notice of ‘irregularities’, clash

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of “irregularities” in the results of local government (LG) elections in Sindh’s six union councils, as well as, a clash between workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had moved the ECP against the irregularities in the results. The ECP while taking it into notice summoned the JI on Jan 23.

Earlier, Keamari Deputy Returning Officer’s (DRO) office became a battleground for workers of the PTI and the PPP which resulted in injuries of PTI MNA Syed Ali Zaidi, a policeman, and four journalists.

According to details, workers of the PPP and the PTI clashed outside the office of the Keamari deputy returning officer (DRO) following the controversial results of the Sindh local government (LG) elections.

The PTI staged a protest against the results outside the Keamari DRO’s office. Party’s provincial bigwigs Khurram Sher Zaman and Syed Ali Zaidi led the protest. Police contingents tried to take control of the situation.

Reports said the workers pelted each other with stones resulting in injuries of police personnel and four journalists covering the incident. The agitators also broke the windowpanes of the DRO’s office. PTI MNA Syed Ali Zaidi said he was also injured in the clash.

Zaman claimed the result was tampered with. “We are demanding the DRO and the DC to notify the results as per the form-11, but they are not responding as they are being pressurised by the provincial government,” he claimed. The administration must, he said, pay heed to our complaints.

Zaidi said the results were being changed inside the DRO s office. “The PPP’s goons came in the presence of the police and started pelting us with stones which left me injured,” he added.

However, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon said the PTI workers came with a plan to attack the PPP workers. “It is condemnable to attack the opponents after facing defeat in election; however, the administration will take action against the perpetrators,” he added.