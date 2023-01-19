KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 195,991 tonnes of cargo comprising 144,697 tonnes of import cargo and 51,294 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 144,697 comprised of 68,147 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,281 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,806 tonnes of Canola, 6,488 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 6,795 tonnes of Wheat & 53,180 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 51,294 tonnes comprised of 44,367 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,042 tonnes of Cement & 4,735 tonnes of Clinkers.

An approximately, 7767 containers comprising of 4242 containers import and 3525 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1374 of 20’s and 1339 of 40’s loaded while 12 of 20’s and 89 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 746 of 20’s and 1068 of 40’s loaded containers while 39 of 20’s and 302 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Henrika, Delos Wave, Gulf Barakah and Msc Michigan VII have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 03 ships namely, Safeen Prize, Berlin Express and Abu Al Abyad have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, N-Orhan and Ifestos left the Port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,813 tonnes, comprising 117,942 tonnes imports cargo and 27,871 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,604 Containers (3,426 TEUs Imports and 1,178 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Irenes Ray, Chola Treasure and Paovosa Wisdom VII & another ship TBN are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-1 and MW-II, on Wednesday, 18th January, and another containers ship, CMA CGM Orfeo is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 19th January-2023.

