AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi shouldn’t be pushed towards fire, blood again: PPP

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2023 07:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Moula Bux Chandio has said that the PPP has won a majority in the local body elections and its mandate should be respected.

“Karachi should not be pushed into fire and blood again; we are ready to talk to all parties,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari and Nazir Dhuki on Wednesday.

He said that efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of chaos in Pakistan for a period of time.

He said that democracy is in the spirit of the PPP, it even did not accept the suggestion of a boycott on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. He said that the PPP at that time had advised the other political parties who had announced to boycott the election to participate in the elections.

He said that the opponents of the party did not stop abusing them. “The opposition of the PPP is in the spirit of Sirajul Haque's political party,” he said.

“Conspiracy against the PPP will be considered as a war against democracy. The PPP has won the local elections. Sirajul Haque is expected to take a political decision. Respect each other's mandate in the local government elections of Karachi. Imran Khan has started a backward journey politically,” he said.

He said that we are ready to come together to stop the path of ethnic discrimination. “We respect the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami and they should respect our mandate. Karachi needs peace and tranquillity. We have achieved success from our constituencies in Sindh, Hyderabad, and Karachi,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi PPP LG polls Pakistan People’s Party local governments elections Moula Bux Chandio

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi shouldn’t be pushed towards fire, blood again: PPP

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Forex: industry makes prudent move

‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

Read more stories