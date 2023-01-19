Karachi shouldn’t be pushed towards fire, blood again: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Moula Bux Chandio has said that the PPP has won a majority in the local body elections and its mandate should be respected.

“Karachi should not be pushed into fire and blood again; we are ready to talk to all parties,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari and Nazir Dhuki on Wednesday.

He said that efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of chaos in Pakistan for a period of time.

He said that democracy is in the spirit of the PPP, it even did not accept the suggestion of a boycott on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. He said that the PPP at that time had advised the other political parties who had announced to boycott the election to participate in the elections.

He said that the opponents of the party did not stop abusing them. “The opposition of the PPP is in the spirit of Sirajul Haque's political party,” he said.

“Conspiracy against the PPP will be considered as a war against democracy. The PPP has won the local elections. Sirajul Haque is expected to take a political decision. Respect each other's mandate in the local government elections of Karachi. Imran Khan has started a backward journey politically,” he said.

He said that we are ready to come together to stop the path of ethnic discrimination. “We respect the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami and they should respect our mandate. Karachi needs peace and tranquillity. We have achieved success from our constituencies in Sindh, Hyderabad, and Karachi,” he said.

