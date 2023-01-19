PBC, IHCBA condemn ‘illegal’ detention of Ehtisham

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Wednesday condemned the alleged “illegal” detention of Ehtisham Amiruddin who is a lawyer as well as a renowned anchorperson.

In this regard, Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, vice-chairman of PBC, condemned the “unlawful and illegal” arrest of Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin, senior anchor person and lawyer, on 17th January 2023, at the behest of Ammara Shirazi, SP operations, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

In a statement issued by the PBC, he demanded from Inspector General Punjab Police to conduct a fair and transparent investigation of the matter immediately and the alleged delinquent officials of police who are instrumental behind this nefarious move and has caused a bad name to the police, be suspended till completion of the inquiry/investigation.

Similarly, the IHCBA also condemned the illegal and unlawful detention of Barrister Amiruddin. President IHCBA Shoaib Shaheen said that the said, draconian act is a depiction of how Pakistan has turned into a police state.

He further said that the IHCBA demands a fair and transparent probe into the matter for the law to take its course and further seek suspension of the alleged delinquent aforementioned officer during the pendency of inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023