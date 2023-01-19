Biden says Ukraine helicopter crash a 'heartbreaking tragedy'

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden offered condolences to the families of the more than a dozen people killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday, reiterating the United States' "unfailing partnership" with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

"We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy," Biden said in a statement, calling Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was killed in the crash, a "reformer and patriot."