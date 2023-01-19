AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says Ukraine helicopter crash a 'heartbreaking tragedy'

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2023 12:53am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden offered condolences to the families of the more than a dozen people killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday, reiterating the United States' "unfailing partnership" with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Ukraine interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

"We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy," Biden said in a statement, calling Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was killed in the crash, a "reformer and patriot."

Joe Biden Ukraine helicopter crash Russia ukriane war Denys Monastyrsky Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky Ukraine helicopter crash

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says Ukraine helicopter crash a 'heartbreaking tragedy'

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

SBP governor hopeful of foreign exchange inflows in coming days

Karachi’s business community comes down hard on SBP governor

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Oil prices up 1% to near 7-week high on China recovery hopes

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

Read more stories