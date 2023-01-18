AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall on China economic concern

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 08:40pm
Follow us

Most major Gulf markets closed lower on Wednesday, as weak economic growth in China renewed concerns about an economic downturn and low energy demand.

China’s economic growth slowed sharply to 3% in 2022, its second-worst performance since 1976. Moreover, China’s oil refinery output in 2022 had fallen 3.4% from a year earlier for its first annual decline since 2001, though daily December oil throughput rose to the second-highest level of 2022.

However, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand this year to a new record high, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while price cap sanctions on Russia could dent supply.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia fell 0.2%, with luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development dropping 1%, while Arab National Bank continued its slide for the fourth session to close 1.8% lower. Saudi’s oil giant Aramco remained flat at 0.2%.

Most Gulf markets in red tracking Asian shares, oil lower

On Wednesday, Aramco’s trading arm acquired U.S.-based firm Motiva and launched Aramco Trading Americas. The new entity will be sole supplier and ‘offtaker’ of Motiva Enterprises, which owns the largest oil refinery in North America.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.4% with the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank down 1.9% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding declining 1.8%.

Dubai’s benchmark index dropped 0.2%, on track to end a four-session winning streak. The index was dragged down by several financial and real estate stocks, with a fall of 0.8% in lender Emirates NBD and a 1% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Qatar Stock index eased 0.2%, extending losses for the seventh straight session, with several stocks in the index moved into negative territory, led by a 3.5% slide in Qatar Commercial Bank and a 2.9% decline in Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.9%, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

However, “the Egyptian stock market’s direction remained uncertain after a surge of investments that followed the local currency’s devaluation”, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 10,6640

QATAR dropped 0.2% to 10,586

EGYPT flat 0.03% to 15,987

BAHRAIN added 0.9% at 1,911

OMAN rose 0.4% to 4,837

KUWAIT lost 0.1% to 8,001

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 10,241

DUBAI lost 0.2% to 3,349

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall on China economic concern

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

SBP governor hopeful of foreign exchange inflows in coming days

Karachi’s business community comes down hard on SBP governor

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Read more stories