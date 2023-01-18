KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 96,241 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,220 tonnes of import cargo and 27,021 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 69,220 comprised of 27,766 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,375 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,165 tonnes of Canola, 434 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,830 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 7,003 tonnes of Wheat & 15,647 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,021 tonnes comprised of 15,575 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 151 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,315 tonnes of Cement & 7,980 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 3490 containers comprising of 2218 containers import and 1272 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 148 of 20’s and 907 of 40’s loaded while 10 of 20’s and 123 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 247 of 20’s and 334 of 40’s loaded containers while 125 of 20’s and 116 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Berlin Express, MT Mardan, Clarice, SG Pegasus, Independent Spirit and Safeen Prize have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 ships namely Olympia, Cosco Hamburg, MT Lahore, Mumbai, LR1 Charm, Darya Tapti and Dalian have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Mundra III, Maersk Brookyn and Mild Bloom left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Cendrilon, Al-Salam-II and N-Orhan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 154,889 tonnes, comprising 98,895 tonnes imports cargo and 55,994 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,672 Containers (1,235 TEUs Imports and 2,437 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, ChemroadSinyoo, Bai Lu Zuo and MSC Madhu-B & another ship, Maersk Hartford Carrying Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, 17th January, and two more container ships, Irenes Ray and Xpress Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 18th January-2023.

