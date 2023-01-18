AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selective buying on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi cotton is Rs 20,500 per maund.

400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 500 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Khardo were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 293 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman Cotton rate rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Selective buying on cotton market

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

35 vacant NA seats: PDM decides not to contest by-elections

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

New tax raising steps under consideration

Senate panel for referring wheat MSP matter to CCI

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

Read more stories