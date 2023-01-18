Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi cotton is Rs 20,500 per maund.

400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 500 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Khardo were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 293 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023