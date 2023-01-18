WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 17, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 11-Jan-23 10-Jan-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110453 0.110093 0.110071 0.109892 Euro 0.801982 0.801362 0.801144 0.799384 Japanese yen 0.005739 0.00564 0.005632 0.005656 U.K. pound 0.902842 0.904955 0.904091 0.905839 U.S. dollar 0.741615 0.743931 0.745458 0.745485 Algerian dinar 0.005454 0.005454 0.005462 0.005462 Australian dollar 0.515793 0.515023 0.515186 0.514683 Botswana pula 0.058736 0.058473 0.058519 0.058595 Brazilian real 0.145017 0.144751 0.143319 0.142298 Brunei dollar 0.560556 0.559178 0.559863 0.56001 Canadian dollar 0.553196 0.556085 0.555276 0.555462 Chilean peso 0.000902 0.000901 0.000894 0.00089 Czech koruna 0.033397 0.033342 0.033343 0.033328 Danish krone 0.107812 0.107732 0.107717 0.107481 Indian rupee 0.009107 0.009104 0.009124 0.009068 Israeli New Shekel 0.217482 0.216953 0.215575 0.21422 Korean won 0.000596 0.000597 0.000601 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43353 2.43773 2.43782 Malaysian ringgit 0.170879 0.170333 0.17039 0.170397 Mauritian rupee 0.01689 0.016894 0.016957 0.01692 Mexican peso 0.039464 0.039417 0.039181 0.039009 New Zealand dollar 0.472928 0.47381 0.475043 0.474874 Norwegian krone 0.07499 0.074735 0.074609 0.074859 Omani rial 1.93877 1.93884 Peruvian sol 0.195059 0.196859 0.197107 0.196077 Philippine peso 0.013441 0.013544 0.013589 0.013514 Polish zloty 0.171384 0.170799 0.170824 0.170513 Qatari riyal 0.204377 0.204796 0.204804 Russian ruble 0.010975 0.010976 0.010801 0.01071 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198382 0.198789 0.198796 Singapore dollar 0.560556 0.559178 0.559863 0.56001 South African rand 0.044338 0.044038 0.043757 0.043941 Swedish krona 0.071385 0.070865 0.071311 0.071857 Swiss franc 0.797435 0.797995 0.805465 0.808596 Thai baht 0.022376 0.022287 0.022259 0.022272 Trinidadian dollar 0.110104 0.110368 0.110331 U.A.E. dirham 0.202568 0.202984 0.202991 Uruguayan peso 0.018683 0.018766 0.018735 0.018736 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

