WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 17, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 11-Jan-23 10-Jan-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110453 0.110093 0.110071 0.109892
Euro 0.801982 0.801362 0.801144 0.799384
Japanese yen 0.005739 0.00564 0.005632 0.005656
U.K. pound 0.902842 0.904955 0.904091 0.905839
U.S. dollar 0.741615 0.743931 0.745458 0.745485
Algerian dinar 0.005454 0.005454 0.005462 0.005462
Australian dollar 0.515793 0.515023 0.515186 0.514683
Botswana pula 0.058736 0.058473 0.058519 0.058595
Brazilian real 0.145017 0.144751 0.143319 0.142298
Brunei dollar 0.560556 0.559178 0.559863 0.56001
Canadian dollar 0.553196 0.556085 0.555276 0.555462
Chilean peso 0.000902 0.000901 0.000894 0.00089
Czech koruna 0.033397 0.033342 0.033343 0.033328
Danish krone 0.107812 0.107732 0.107717 0.107481
Indian rupee 0.009107 0.009104 0.009124 0.009068
Israeli New Shekel 0.217482 0.216953 0.215575 0.21422
Korean won 0.000596 0.000597 0.000601 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43353 2.43773 2.43782
Malaysian ringgit 0.170879 0.170333 0.17039 0.170397
Mauritian rupee 0.01689 0.016894 0.016957 0.01692
Mexican peso 0.039464 0.039417 0.039181 0.039009
New Zealand dollar 0.472928 0.47381 0.475043 0.474874
Norwegian krone 0.07499 0.074735 0.074609 0.074859
Omani rial 1.93877 1.93884
Peruvian sol 0.195059 0.196859 0.197107 0.196077
Philippine peso 0.013441 0.013544 0.013589 0.013514
Polish zloty 0.171384 0.170799 0.170824 0.170513
Qatari riyal 0.204377 0.204796 0.204804
Russian ruble 0.010975 0.010976 0.010801 0.01071
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198382 0.198789 0.198796
Singapore dollar 0.560556 0.559178 0.559863 0.56001
South African rand 0.044338 0.044038 0.043757 0.043941
Swedish krona 0.071385 0.070865 0.071311 0.071857
Swiss franc 0.797435 0.797995 0.805465 0.808596
Thai baht 0.022376 0.022287 0.022259 0.022272
Trinidadian dollar 0.110104 0.110368 0.110331
U.A.E. dirham 0.202568 0.202984 0.202991
Uruguayan peso 0.018683 0.018766 0.018735 0.018736
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
