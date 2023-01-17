AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine

Reuters Published January 17, 2023
Follow us

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting US President Joe Biden.

ANP, citing a fireside chat between the two leaders, quoted Rutte as saying they would participate in a US-German initiative to send the defence systems to Ukraine.

Russia will find 'antidote' to Patriot missiles in Ukraine: Putin

Rutte said he had earlier spoken by telephone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the decision.

Joe Biden Ukraine Mark Rutte Olaf Scholz Volodymyr Zelenskiy RUssia Ukraine war Patriot missile defense system Netherland

Comments

1000 characters

Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine

CM Mahmood signs summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Oil prices hit two-week highs on hopes of China demand rebound

Pfizer to sell all its drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price

Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Caretaker Punjab CM: PM Shehbaz calls Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl

Read more stories