Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting US President Joe Biden.

ANP, citing a fireside chat between the two leaders, quoted Rutte as saying they would participate in a US-German initiative to send the defence systems to Ukraine.

Rutte said he had earlier spoken by telephone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the decision.