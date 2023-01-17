AVN 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-5.84%)
Jan 17, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 228-229 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 12:27pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal drop against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.07% during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 228.50 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.16.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 19th successive session against the US dollar to settle at 228.34 after a decrease of Re0.19 or 0.08%.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that exporters of textile products, leather goods, surgical instruments, carpets, and sports goods would be given complete facilitation on the import of raw material/ inputs to meet their export requirements.

The top priority of the government is to fully implement the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) bringing all big exporters within the ambit of the scheme to allow duties and taxes-free inputs for goods to be exported.

Moreover, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) suggested introducing and setting the special exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Rupee for export-import bills and remittances.

Globally, the dollar drifted up from multi-month lows on Tuesday, while the yen was perched near seven-month highs as investors held their breath for a potential policy shift at the Bank of Japan.

The US dollar index bounced from a seven-month low of 101.77 made a day ago and held at 102.50. Sterling touched its highest since mid-December at $1.2288 before easing back to $1.2177 in Asia trade.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.

This is an intra-day update

