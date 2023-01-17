AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.28%)
MLCF 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
NETSOL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
OGDC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
TRG 100.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.99%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,759 Increased By 19.6 (0.14%)
KSE100 39,725 Increased By 4.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,647 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slip on global recession gloom

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 09:42am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1% loss in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5%, to $78.70 from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

In a bearish survey released at the Davos summit, two-thirds of private and public sector economists polled expected a global recession this year, with about 18% considering it “extremely likely”.

At the same time, a survey of chief executives’ views by PwC was the gloomiest since the firm launched the poll a decade ago.

“Brent crude has gained nearly 10% over the past 10 days as optimism over China’s reopening boosted sentiment. However, the outlook for the rest of the global economy is uncertain,” ANZ commodity analysts said in a client note.

Oil near 2023 highs on Chinese demand recovery expectations

ANZ also pointed to a jump in crude supply from Russia weighing on the market, with seaborne exports having risen to 3.8 million barrels per day last week, the highest level since April.

Reuters reported on Friday that at least four Chinese-owned supertankers were shipping Russian Urals crude to China and a fifth supertanker was shipping crude to India, with the oil available at a discount following the imposition of an oil price cap by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

A rise in the dollar off seven-month lows also dragged on oil prices, as a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Oil prices Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices slip on global recession gloom

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories