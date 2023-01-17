Senior lawyer, politician Latif Afridi shot dead on PHC premises

PESHAWAR: Renowned lawyer and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday when an unidentified assailant disguised as a lawyer opened fire on him.

Abdul Latif Afridi received six bullets as he was sitting in the bar room and was being rushed to Lady Reading Hospital when he breathed his last on the way.

The attacker was arrested from the crime scene.

Spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Asim said that Afridi had received bullets and was brought to hospital dead.

The dead body was sent to Afridi’s ancestral village in an ambulance, the spokesman added.

Police said that as soon as the firing incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Peshawar Police SSP Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed that they had apprehended the suspect, identified as Adnan Sami Afridi.

He added that a handgun was used by the suspect while they had recovered a national identity card and a law college card from him during a search.

He added that the police have secured the crime scene and are collecting evidence. SSP Abbasi said that they will investigate the matter from all angles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023