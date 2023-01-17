NBP awarded GDEIB Awards 2023 in 4 categories

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been recognized at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023. The Bank won a total of four awards in categories of Recruitment; Work-life Integration, Flexibility & Benefits; DEI Learning & Development and Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy. NBP won the “Best Practice” award in the category of Flexibility and Benefits, whereas “Progressive” award in the other three categories.

The recognition reiterates NBP’s constant commitment towards promoting a culture of work and life balance, learning, and development and of philanthropy, in a country where a diverse and inclusive culture needs to be practiced by all corporate entities. Speaking about the achievement, Asma Sheikh, SEVP & Group Chief, Human Resource Management Group, NBP said, “At the Bank, we believe in empowering all employees as well as ensuring that they have equal opportunities for growth and development. We are committed to providing avenues for progress to the entire workforce, while fostering an inclusive culture.”

