PCJCCI for low-cost energy projects in collaboration with China

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urged the federal government to initiate low-cost energy generation projects in collaboration with China to reduce cost of doing business in the country.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, stated while speaking at think thank session held today at PCJCCI Secretariat. Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, and a number of the executive committee members of PCJCCI were present on this occasion.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI said that low-priced energy was produced in China through incineration of waste materials. This model could prove to be a solution for energy crisis and environment pollution in Pakistan.

He added that many Chinese companies are willing to invest in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) incineration for power generation.

He informed that in Pakistan about 3,000MW electricity can be generated using agricultural residue and municipal solid waste.

He said that Pakistan generates about 15 million tons of crops residue annually, which can be used as feedstock to generate 120- MW electricity.

Fang Yulong, SVP PCJCCI urged the government to adopt waste-to-energy incineration model in Pakistan in partnership with Chinese expert companies.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI said that energy crisis is one of the main problems of our country and we should take measures to cope with this misery.

In renewable energy resources, biogas can be used to fulfill the deficit, he said explicated that the shortfall of fuel and electricity in Pakistan is an indication for us to decrease our dependence on conventional fuel resources and find the new sustainable resources such as renewable energy means.

He added Pakistan has a huge potential for renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and biomass, which would also save our foreign reserves to be consumed on the high-cost energy.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that in China waste-to-energy incineration was playing a vital role in waste management and energy. Another important waste that can be converted into energy is municipal non- hazardous solid waste that is about some 60,000 tons on a daily basis in urban areas only and is increasing at the rate of 2.5 percent annually.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI suggested that Pakistan should attain Chinese assistance and investment for bringing advanced waste-to-energy conversion technologies in Pakistan.

