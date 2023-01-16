AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.57%)
Blanchett slams 'patriarchal' awards shows after accepting best actress prize

AFP Published January 16, 2023
LOS ANGELES: Cate Blanchett criticized the "patriarchal pyramid" of Hollywood awards shows as she accepted a best actress gong from the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Australian actor and Oscars frontrunner, whose performance as an ambitious, morally dubious conductor in classical music drama 'TAR' is sweeping awards, told a packed ballroom that she wished the whole "structure" of awards shows could be changed.

"It's like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here?" she said, collecting her prize from North America's largest critics organization.

'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

"Why don't we just say there's a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another, and stop the televised horse race of it at all?"

"Because can I tell you, every single woman -- whether it's television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever -- you're all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually.

"So thank you. I share this with you all."

Blanchett has previously accepted two Oscars for her work in 'Blue Jasmine' and 'The Aviator.'

She won a Golden Globe for her performance as a fictional lesbian conductor in 'TAR' last week, but did not attend that ceremony.

Cate Blanchett wins Globe for best drama actress

Several other awards shows, including the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and music's Grammy Awards, have switched to gender-neutral acting prizes.

The Critics Choice Awards, like the Oscars and most other Hollywood shows, still divides its acting prizes between male and female categories.

'In the wilderness'

Blanchett's comments came moments after Brendan Fraser gave a highly emotional, choking speech in which he thanked voters for his best actor prize for 'The Whale.'

Fraser, a major Hollywood star in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as 'The Mummy,' had endured a long fallow period before his performance as a morbidly obese teacher in his new drama drew widespread acclaim.

"I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me," Fraser told director Darren Aronofsky.

"If you -- like a guy like Charlie who I played in this movie -- in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen," Fraser said to a standing ovation.

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

The Critics Choice Awards are one of a raft of major award shows in the build up to the Oscars, which take place this year on March 12.

Surreal sci-fi 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' won best picture at Sunday's high-profile critics awards, boosting its hopes for the top Academy Award prize.

The film finished the night with the most film wins on five, including best director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best original screenplay, best editing, and best supporting actor for Oscar favorite Ke Huy Quan.

Among the night's television prizes, the sixth and last season of 'Breaking Bad' spinoff 'Better Call Saul' finally claimed its first best drama series win, as well as best actor for Bob Odenkirk and best supporting actor for Giancarlo Esposito.

