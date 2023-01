LOS ANGELES: Cate Blanchett won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama on Tuesday for her role in classical music psychodrama “Tar.”

She bested awards perennial Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”) as well as Viola Davis for “The Woman King,” Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” and Michelle Williams for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”