Jan 16, 2023
Violence, clashes mar polling during LG elections

INP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
KARACHI: Several acts of violence, clashes and setting election camps on fire were reported in different districts of Sindh during local government elections on Sunday.

According to media reports, unidentified people set seven election camps of different political parties on fire in different areas of the provincial capital.

Police said first incident was reported in Saudabad area where fire was brought under control in no time. The suspects fled the scene. The Korangi SSP said the investigation is under way to determine the elements behind the incident.

Some camps were set on fire in Korangi and Malir areas. Rangers and police were present at the affected camps. However, PTI leaders alleged that some masked men entered a polling station in North Nazimabad Town UC-3, harassed the polling staff and returning officer and tampered with the technical equipment. It was further alleged that unknown people were riding vehicles with the PPP flag.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers reached the spot and controlled the situation, but no accused was arrested.

In another incident, a clash broke out at Mir Ghulam Muhammad Talpur, Tando Bago Union Council 37 of Badin district where an opposing candidate tortured polling agent Abdul Qadir Anwar who alleged that he was later kicked out of the polling station by the supporters of a PPP candidate.

Another incident took place at the polling station of Ward 13 in Dadu district where the PPP and PTI workers exchanged hot words. The PTI workers prevented PPP MPA Mujeebul-Haq and his supporters from entering the polling station. The PPP activists raised slogans. Later, policemen reached the spot and brought the situation under control. However, workers of political parties clashed at a polling station in Gulberg Town UC 2, broke into the polling stations and broke the ballot boxes.

