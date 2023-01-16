AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Bilawal to attend Davos meeting

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2023 07:49am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, starting tomorrow (Monday).

This year’s forum is being organised under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” according to a press release.

Zardari will participate in a number of WEF’s events on contemporary global and regional issues, the press release said. The foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region’s security and stability, it added.

