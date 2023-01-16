AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Jan 16, 2023
Gulf bourses wobble

US...
Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf wobbled on Sunday with the Qatari index extending losses for a third session.

US Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday expressed relief that inflation continued easing in December, paving the way for a possible step down to a quarter point interest rate increase when the US central bank meets in just under three weeks.

Still, Fed policymakers remain aligned around further hikes - whatever the size - and a final destination somewhere above 5%.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1% fall in Riyad Bank and a 0.7% drop in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma’aden), the Gulf’s largest miner, retreated 1.2%, ending two sessions of gains.

The miner said on Wednesday it had agreed to form a joint venture with the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally.

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs.

