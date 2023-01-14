AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and...
Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2023 01:09pm
Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its previous close.

The cryptocurrency is up 26.4% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.91 % to $1,536.9 on Saturday, adding $85.90 to its previous close.

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year

bitcoin Cryptocurrency

