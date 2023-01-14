Several domestic flights delayed

KARACHI: The schedule of several domestic flights coming and taking off from Karachi airport has been changed on Friday.

The Bahawalpur-bound PIA Flight PK 588 is delayed and it will take off from Karachi airport at 10am instead of 8:40am. The Islamabad-bound AirSial Flight PF123 will depart at 3pm instead of 1pm today.

The AirSial’s Lahore-bound flight took off at 9am instead of 8am.The PIA’s flight coming from Islamabad will reach Karachi airport at 12:55pm instead of 12:25pm.

The AirSial’s flight coming from Lahore will land at 1:30pm instead of 12:30pm. The flight coming from Islamabad will arrive at 8pm instead of 6pm.