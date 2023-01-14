Grade 17 posts in FESCO: written examination on 14th & 15th

FAISALABAD: The written examination of the shortlisted candidates for the recruitment of various posts of Grade 17 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will be held on January 14 and 15 at various examination centers across the country.

Written examination for the posts of Assistant Direct or (Accounts/Finance), Assistant Director (HR/Admin) and Assistant Director (MM/FSM Field Store Manager) will be held on Saturday 14th January in Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Sargodha in which 3104 candidates will participate.

While the written examination for the posts of Junior Engineer/SDO (Operation), Junior Engineer/SDO (Civil) and Revenue Officer will be conducted on Sunday, January 15 at test centers in Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Sargodha; in which 13300 candidates are participating.

