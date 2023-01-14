Temperature in Punjab likely to drop by 2°C

LAHORE: Minimum temperature in the plain areas of Punjab is likely to drop to 2°C due to snowfall in the hilly areas said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

They said the ongoing westerly wind would bring down chilly impact of snowfall to the plains of Punjab and the temperature would be down heavily from the existing 6°C.

It may be noted that the ongoing westerly winds had generated rainy system, brining rains all over the country. The city of Lahore and other adjacent cities witnessed extreme cold weather throughout Friday.

The PMD sources said chances are high that the hilly areas would get more snowfall in the days ahead, likely to be above normal rains. So far, Malam Jabba has received 6.3 inches snowfall, followed by 5.1 in Astore, 4.5 in Kalam, and 3.1 in Skardu.

The present westerly system has brought rain throughout the country and the city of Lahore witnessed traces in early Friday morning. PMD sources are of the view that the cloudy weather would be followed by strong wind that may increase the chill factor in the weather. They have further added that the minimum temperatures are likely to drop ahead from the present level of 6C to 1C in the city.

Meanwhile, they add, the day time temperature would be high due to sunny days in the absence of fog. The PMD sources said the phenomenon of fog would keep disappearing due to clear nights in the days to come. Also, they said, the moisture content in the air would be reduced to 60% from the present level of 80%.

Accordingly, this change in weather would lead to cold and dry weather that would reduce the moisture level further.

