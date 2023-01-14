LHC returns plea against dissolution of PA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court registrar office on Thursday returned a petition against the dissolution of Punjab Assembly after raising an objection of locus standi on the matter.

The petitioner claimed that majority of MPAs in Punjab were not in favor of the dissolution of assembly. He argued that a chief minister could not dissolve an assembly when majority of its members were against the dissolution.

The petitioner also alleged that the PTI chief wanted to dissolve the assembly for his personal gains but it would be detrimental for stability in the country. He, therefore, argued that the dissolution of assembly on the desire of former prime minister would be against the mandate of Constitution and autonomy of the province.

