UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 09:11pm
The United Arab Emirates and Britain signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding to enhance strategic and technical cooperation in the energy sector, UAE state news agency (WAM) said.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the MoU is “greatly significant in light of the common interest of both countries as it helps them implement an energy policy that would provide low-carbon, safe and sustainable energy supplies at affordable prices,” WAM reported.

The MoU also includes cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, the field of low-carbon hydrogen, and bolstering collaboration in clean and renewable energy, WAM added.

UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president

