AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan beats profit estimates, sees mild recession

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:15pm
Follow us

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Friday it set aside $1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession, even as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of strong performance at its trading unit.

Shares of the biggest U.S. bank fell about 3 percent in premarket trading as it kicked off quarterly earnings for corporate America that are expected to fall for the first time since the third quarter of 2020.

While Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said consumers were still spending excess cash and businesses remained healthy, he listed a number of uncertainties facing the economy.

“We still do not know the ultimate effect of the headwinds coming from geopolitical tensions including the war in Ukraine, the vulnerable state of energy and food supplies, persistent inflation… and the unprecedented quantitative tightening.”

The bank flagged a modest deterioration in its macroeconomic outlook, “reflecting a mild recession in the central case”.

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

JPMorgan’s investment banking unit continued its poor run in the quarter, with revenue down 57% as corporate executives battened down the hatches to prepare for a potential recession instead of spending on deals.

Trading revenue, however, gained from market volatility as investors repositioned bets to navigate a high interest rate environment.

While fixed income markets trading revenue was up 12%, equity trading revenue was relatively flat, the bank said.

JPMorgan’s profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11 billion, or $3.57 per share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share a year earlier.

Excluding items the company earned $3.56 per share, beating estimates of $3.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co US banking

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan beats profit estimates, sees mild recession

Full brunt of financial tightening yet to materialize: IMF

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 Index falls 1.18% owing to political noise

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Read more stories