LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Monitoring Desk Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: In a major development, the Sindh government announced on late Thursday night that the local government elections scheduled for January 15, 2023 will not be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu.

However, elections will be held in the remaining districts of Sindh as per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) – i.e., Jan 15, 2023, according to private TV channels.

Speaking to media persons following a Cabinet meeting, Sindh Minister of Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial cabinet had decided to withdraw the notification of Section 10A of Sindh Local Government Ordinance (SLGO) 2013 regarding delimitation of union councils.

Karachi and Hyderabad: LG polls will be held on 15th: ECP

The Sindh government has taken this decision in response to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) reservations on delimitation in Karachi and Hyderabad. Insofar as Dadu is concerned, a grim post-flood situation still does not allow holding of elections there, the minister said and added that the government will write a letter to ECP today, requesting the latter to defer the LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu to some other date in future.

