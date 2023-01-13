Ogra notifies decline in prices of LNG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulating Authority (OGRA), on Thursday, notified a decline in the prices of LNG for the month of January in its monthly review.

The price has been worked out based on10 cargoes of LNG. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) imported nine cargoes and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) one cargo. The average DES price of PSO of nine cargoes was determined $ 10.9679 per mmbtu and PLL imported single cargo at $ 10.75 per mmbtu.

As compared with December 2022 prices, 1.02 percent decline in prices for the SNGPL system and 2.22 percent for the SSGC’s consumer has been recorded for the current month. $0.14780 per mmbtu decline for SNGPL and $0.32973 per mmbtu decline for the SSGC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023