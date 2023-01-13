Inter-varsity championship: GCU women’s basketball team wins opening match

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore’s women’s basketball team has performed exceptionally well in the opening match of the All Pakistan Intervarsity Women Basketball Championship 2022-23, hosted by Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore under the umbrella of Higher Education Commission.

The GCU team defeated the University of Haripur with a score of 29-18 at the Kinnaird College court.

It may be noted that GCU last year opened admissions to women on a sports basis and this achievement by the women’s basketball team is an indication that this special initiative has begun to yield positive results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023