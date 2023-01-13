PSDP meetings: NHA chairman takes note of absence of senior officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) is facing serious issues in the settlement of audit paras as well as agenda items in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) meetings due to the absence of its members and concerned general managers.

The NHA chairman has taken serious note of the absence of senior officials from important meetings and directed that the concerned shall ensure their attendance.

The authority issued a circular which stated that it has been observed that members and concerned general managers do not ensure their presence in the pre-Public Accounts Committee (PAC), pre-Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC), pre-National Assembly and Senate Standing Committees as well as pre-PSDP meetings.

Due to the absence of senior officials, replies to audit paras and agenda items pertaining to them are not properly discussed and updated resulting in non-settlement of the paras /issues and embarrassment for the higher management before these forums.

The NHA chairman has directed that all members and general managers concerned shall ensure their attendance in all pre-PAC, pre-DAC, pre-National Assembly and Senate Standing Committees as well as pre-PSDP meetings fully prepared.

The chairman has directed all concerned officials for strict compliance.

