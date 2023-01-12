AVN 68.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.65%)
EPCL 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.02%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
KAPCO 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.03%)
MLCF 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
NETSOL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
OGDC 87.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PPL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.53%)
UNITY 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 24.9 (0.61%)
BR30 14,612 Increased By 85.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,099 Increased By 340.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,235 Increased By 94.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla nears deal to build production facilities in Indonesia

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 12:01pm
Follow us

Tesla Inc is nearing a preliminary deal to build production facilities in Indonesia with a capacity of one million units, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday, “Please be cautious about writing articles citing ‘unnamed sources’, as they are frequently false,” in a comment on a tweet referencing the report. Indonesia’s investment minister confirmed talks with the world’s most valuable automaker, Bloomberg said in its report.

The electric-vehicle maker and Indonesia’s Ministry of Investment did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk last month said Tesla was close to picking the location of its new “Gigafactory” following media reports that the automaker could announce a new factory in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon as soon as December.

In November, Musk said South Korea was among its top candidate locations for a factory it plans to build in Asia for making EVs, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

Tesla makes its electric cars in China’s Shanghai, Germany’s Berlin, and Austin and Fremont in the United States.

The latest report said the Indonesia talks include plans for production facilities and to facilitate the company’s supply chain.

Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

Tesla has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia last year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the electric vehicle maker to manufacture its cars, as well as batteries, in the country, in comments made to Bloomberg News in August.

Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla nears deal to build production facilities in Indonesia

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Read more stories