Jan 09, 2023
Technology

Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 01:34pm
SINGAPORE: Tesla has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.

Tesla is offering a discount of $5,000 for electric vehicle purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another $5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

Tesla doubles discounts on mainstay vehicles to $7,500 in US

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Singapore Tesla EVs in inventory

