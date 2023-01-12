AVN 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
Australia withdraw from men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Reuters Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 02:19pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australia’s one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March has been called off following further restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights imposed by the Taliban, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration last month imposed a ban on women attending universities while girls have been banned from high school since March.

Afghan women stopped from entering universities after Taliban ban

They have also been excluded from parks and gyms. Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates but CA scrapped the series following consultation with the Australian government.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the sporting body said.

“We thank the Australian government for its support on this matter.”

Australia surprise with Murphy, Handscomb in Test squad for India

Australia were scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November 2021 but the fixture was postponed after the Taliban seized power in mid-August from the internationally recognised government. Afghanistan remain the only full member nation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) without a women’s team.

They have continued to appear at ICC events since the Taliban takeover, however, and faced Australia during last year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

