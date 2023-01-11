AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.14%)
BAFL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DFML 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
DGKC 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.77%)
EPCL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.44%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
FFL 4.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
HUBC 60.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
MLCF 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.51%)
NETSOL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.71%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.05%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.82%)
UNITY 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,038 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,356 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.35%)
KSE100 40,707 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,094 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia surprise with Murphy, Handscomb in Test squad for India

AFP Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 12:14pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: Rising star Todd Murphy was Wednesday included in Australia’s Test squad for their India tour as a potential spin partner to Nathan Lyon, while veteran batsman Peter Handscomb was recalled.

Australia will take four spinners for the four-Test series in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad in February-March with Mitchell Swepson also getting the nod along with Ashton Agar.

Allrounder Cameron Green and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc were both named in expectation of their returns from injury. Uncapped quick Lance Morris was retained in the squad as a back-up.

Opener Marcus Harris, who was in the squad for their last Test against South Africa in Sydney last week, missed out.

“After a successful home summer the squad is excited by the challenge a Test tour to the subcontinent provides,” said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

“We have selected a squad that provides the depth and flexibility required to adapt depending on the conditions we may encounter.”

Bailey said the combination of left and right-hand batters, four specialist spinners and six fast bowlers, including Green, offered options in varying settings.

Murphy, 22, was favoured over white-ball specialist spinner Adam Zampa after strong performances for Victoria and Australia A over the past 12 months, with selectors eyeing him as a long-term replacement for veteran Lyon.

‘Happy space’ as Kohli powers India to big ODI win over Sri Lanka

“Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option,” said Bailey.

“Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India which will be invaluable to his development.”

Handscomb, who has played 16 Tests, has been in fine touch in the domestic Sheffield Shield and was recalled for the first time since 2019, joining Matthew Renshaw as reserve batters.

“Peter Handscomb deserves his place back in the squad. His domestic form has been strong recently and Pete has proven he can perform at Test level,” said Bailey.

“His experience against spin on the subcontinent is valuable and he is also an exceptionally good close to the wicket catcher.”

Australia leave for India in early February.

Test squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Also read

Nathan Lyon David Warner Pat Cummins Cameron Green Marnus Labuschagne Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood AHMEDABAD Ashton Agar Daniel Vettori AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST Todd Murphy Peter Handscomb

Comments

1000 characters

Australia surprise with Murphy, Handscomb in Test squad for India

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on PTA

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

Read more stories