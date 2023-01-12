CM’s cell orders strict action against flour hoarders

LAHORE: Adviser and Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Grievance Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Chief Minister Grievance Cell has been mobilized in all districts of Punjab.

Supply and sale of flour should be ensured in all the districts according to the official rate, he said and added that no effort should be left in providing relief to the people. Strict action should be taken against those who collect and hoard artificially and no negligence will be tolerated.

Chairman Grievance Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan said that the performance of all the districts against flour and mischief should be monitored on a daily basis and according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, facilities and relief should be provided to the people. The mission of serving the people will continue.

